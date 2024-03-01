Kelowna SPCA team prepares for annual Fur Ball fundraiser

Send this page to someone via email

It’s all paws on deck ahead of the annual BC SPCA Fur Ball fundraiser.

The event is the biggest night of the year for the Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA and it’s fast approaching.

“This fundraiser is really important because it raises significant funds to help us look after all the vulnerable animals in our community,” said Karin Massar, Kelowna BC SPCA senior officer of community giving.

Massar says this year’s fundraising goal is $125,000 with all proceeds going toward the Kelowna branch of the BC SPCA.

“It is a lot of money, but it really does (help) us do what we do here,” said Massar.

“The animals that come in here do need medical attention and the costs vary between $500 to upwards of $1,000.”

If an animal comes in needing treatment or surgery, Massar says the veterinary bill could be thousands of dollars.

“It is very expensive. We do not have a veterinarian on site so one of the bigger expenses is that care,” said Massar.

“A lot of the animals that come into our care have come from neglected situations where they do need emergency medical attention.”

Every year the BC SPCA helps thousands of animals that come into their care thanks to monetary donations.

Right now, it’s busy at the Kelowna location on Casorso Road.

“In our care, we have over 28 cats, most of them from the same situation and we are actively preparing them now for their new homes,” said Shannon Paille, Kelowna BC SPCA animal centre manager.

“We have a large number of dogs who have come into our care and we have got guinea pigs, rabbits and … we are still in communication with a family of hedgehogs that were recently rehomed.”

The Fur Ball is presented by Touchstone Law Group LLP and takes place on April 20 at Four Points by Sheraton on Airport Way. For ticket information visit www.furball.spca.bc.ca