Riders, councillor push back on proposed Halifax Transit fare increase

Halifax Transit is proposing a 25-cent increase for bus fare this fall, but at least one councillor questions whether it’s the right time to make such a move.

Councillors were presented with Halifax Transit’s $68.2-million budget at a budget committee meeting Wednesday.

The proposed budget includes a fare increase that would take effect in September if approved. An adult bus fare would jump from $2.75 to $3.

“That would be a nine per cent increase in transit fares this year. And that’s a big increase when you look at the cost of living increases we’ve seen in the last couple of years,” Coun. Shawn Cleary said during the meeting.

According to Halifax Regional Municipality staff, the proposed change would generate around $700,000 this fiscal year. However, Coun. Cleary says he wants staff to explore other options to find that money.

Clear says he’s also concerned a hike would decrease ridership at a time when the municipality is trying to encourage green transportation.

Transit users agree that the proposed fare hike seems unjustified.

“It’s unacceptable in already rising costs of living times and living wage isn’t keeping up so there’s no reason to raise it in my opinion,” Ralph McKeown said.

Others question whether the service justifies the price increase.

“I’m coming from Toronto. Transit fare was high there too but at least they had the subway and everything included. This is just for buses and they’re a lot of times, to be honest, not on time,” Gazi Hossain said.

Halifax Transit is making plans to cut some existing bus routes while adding several new ones later this year, including route changes for the 1 Spring Garden and 10 Dalhousie.

The plan is also to reinstate services that have been temporarily suspended due to staffing shortages.

The final budget will be passed in April.

— with files from Zack Power and Rebecca Lau