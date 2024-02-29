Half a dozen arrests made, stolen property recovered: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Multiple people have been arrested under the Winnipeg Police Service’s retail theft initiative, after officers were called to a grocery store in the city.

Police said six people were arrested for stealing after officers were called to a grocery outlet in the 1300 block of Sargent Avenue, on Feb. 28. Stolen property is said to have been recovered.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials also said that two of the suspects arrested had outstanding warrants for arrest.

The retail theft initiative, according to Winnipeg police, is undertaken in partnership with the Retail Council of Canada and local businesses. The aim is to address shoplifting and threats of injury to staff and the community.