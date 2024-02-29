Jury set to deliberate as presentation of evidence of mass murderer’s death closes

Send this page to someone via email

A Saskatchewan jury began deliberations in Saskatoon on Thursday after the presentation of a detailed account of the death of the man who committed the worst mass murder in the province’s history.

For four days, the jury heard evidence of the pursuit and arrest of Myles Sanderson, as RCMP brought him into custody on Sept. 7, 2022.

The jury watched video of the RCMP chase of Sanderson south, down the northbound lanes of Highway 11, reaching speeds of 167 kilometres an hour, narrowly missing oncoming traffic.

On Sept. 4, 2022, he went on a rampage on James Smith Cree Nation and in Weldon, stabbing 11 people to death and attacking 17 more. He was on the run for three days before RCMP caught up to him.

The jury heard how RCMP Cst. Heidi Marshall pitted Sanderson’s stole Chevrolet Avalanche off the highway, leading to an arrest in the ditch near Rosthern, Sask.

Sanderson laughed in the face of officers as he asked how many people he killed and why police didn’t shoot at him.

“I was triggered when I heard his voice,” said Vanessa Burns, Sanderson’s former partner.

Burns watched and listened as dashcam footage of the arrest played in the inquest room at least five times over the week.

Sanderson went into cardiac arrest minutes after being handcuffed by police and was rushed to Saskatoon Royal University Hospital. He arrived without a heartbeat.

A forensic toxicologist testified Sanderson overdosed on an extreme amount of cocaine, 12 times the fatal level.

Coroner Robert Kennedy told jurors they have to determine whether the overdose was intentional.

Criminal investigative psychologist Matthew Logan gave opinion evidence, suggesting it was accidental — not an attempt at suicide.

He believed Sanderson was trying to get to Saskatoon before he was arrested, with an intent to kill his ex-partner.

Burns, who lived a life of abuse at Sanderson’s hands, said she thinks he would still be stalking her if he were alive today.

“Him showing no remorse shows he just didn’t care what he did,” Burns said. “So, why should I have remorse for him?”

She said the inquest brought back memories from the day of the killings.

“He attacked my family and he didn’t care that he hurt us, and he hurt his children. How he died, how it all went down, just seeing it and the video – it’s helped with closure.”

Coroner Bob Kennedy said the jury is scheduled to return immediately after deliberations to deliver its recommendations.

— With files from The Canadian Press.