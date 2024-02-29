Neil Young named headliner as Rock the Park marks 20 years in London, Ont.

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A music legend will be helping a mainstay summer festival mark a milestone anniversary in London, Ont., this year as Neil Young headlines Rock the Park’s Saturday lineup.

Organizers announced Thursday that Neil Young and Crazy Horse will perform on July 13 as part of their Love Earth tour, with special guests Alan Doyle and The Sheepdogs.

Tickets go on sale March 7.

🇨🇦LONDON, ON!

🎉 Our Saturday night is finally here!

🎵 We're celebrating #20YEARS with the legend himself; @Neilyoung & Crazy Horse headlining @RBC #RTP2024 on Sat, July 13 w/ @alanthomasdoyle & @TheSheepdogs

🎟️ Tickets on sale March 7th at 10am @FM96Rocks pic.twitter.com/YBJ6ZkFwUB — RBC Rock The Park (@RockTheParkLDN) February 29, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, organizers announced The Glorious Sons, The Tea Party and Crown Lands will be supporting Nickelback on Wednesday, July 10.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The lineup for Thursday, July 11 currently includes Tyler Childers, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Strumbellas and Sam Barber.

Meanwhile, NAS, NE-YO, Lil Jon and Sean Kingston will be performing Friday, July 12.

This year’s Rock the Park runs July 10-13 in Harris Park.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.