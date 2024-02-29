Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Neil Young named headliner as Rock the Park marks 20 years in London, Ont.

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 12:13 pm
1 min read
A close-up photo of Neil Young with a guitar outdoors. View image in full screen
Neil Young performs on the front lawn of the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Saturday, February 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito. CAH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A music legend will be helping a mainstay summer festival mark a milestone anniversary in London, Ont., this year as Neil Young headlines Rock the Park’s Saturday lineup.

Organizers announced Thursday that Neil Young and Crazy Horse will perform on July 13 as part of their Love Earth tour, with special guests Alan Doyle and The Sheepdogs.

Tickets go on sale March 7.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, organizers announced The Glorious Sons, The Tea Party and Crown Lands will be supporting Nickelback on Wednesday, July 10.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The lineup for Thursday, July 11 currently includes Tyler Childers, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Strumbellas and Sam Barber.

Meanwhile, NAS, NE-YO, Lil Jon and Sean Kingston will be performing Friday, July 12.

This year’s Rock the Park runs July 10-13 in Harris Park.

— with files from Global News’ Kelly Wang.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices