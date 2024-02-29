Saskatoon sees almost $10-million surplus in 2023 year-end financials

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is reporting a $9.9-million surplus in its preliminary year-end financial results for 2023.

Chief financial officer Clae Hack pointed to increased ridership on public transit and lower-than-anticipated costs for snow clearing as some of the contributing factors for this budget surplus.

“The city’s stabilization reserves, designed to deal with unforeseen circumstances such as higher-than-normal amounts of snow and fuel volatility, have been significantly relied upon in recent years because of the financial impacts from the pandemic. This surplus is recommended to replenish these reserves, so the city is well-prepared to respond to future financial challenges in a sustainable and proactive manner,” Hack said.

The report will be presented at Wednesday’s standing policy committee on finance meeting.

You can read the report online.

In November 2023, city administration forecasted a $8.3-million deficit before budget deliberations began in December, which saw a more than six per cent increase to property taxes and several cuts and deferrals across the board.

Hack said fewer and smaller snow events in the city accounted for a $5.7-million surplus, the temporary closure of the Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre contributed to a $1-million surplus, higher interest rates saw $1.2 million more in investment income, and a growing population in the city accessing public transit contributed to $3.5 million more in revenues.

“While the preliminary 2023 financial results are certainly welcome based on the need to replenish the city’s stabilization reserves, it is important to note that this surplus has minimal impact on the 2024 budget recently approved by city council.”

“We cannot budget for a future with no snow events, nor can we continue to budget for the $10 million in pandemic relief funding that was fully used in 2023. These items, along with unprecedented inflationary pressures and their impact on city services levels were the focus of extensive budget discussions. These realities have not changed because of this surplus,” Hack added.

City administration is recommending that $5.7 million of the surplus be used for the city’s snow and ice management contingency reserve and the remaining $4.2 million be placed in the fiscal stabilization reserve.

Hack said this will help the city face unforeseen financial challenges without affecting service levels.

It was noted that city utilities also reported a surplus of $10.96 million, with a longer-than-normal summer and discretionary hiring and spending contributing to the increase.

The money from utilities is being recommended to be used for stabilization and capital reserves, for a future water treatment expansion, and potentially to maintain infrastructure.