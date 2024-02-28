Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Canada

Predator Ridge invests in high-tech early wildfire detection

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 7:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. resort community invests in high-tech wildfire detection system'
B.C. resort community invests in high-tech wildfire detection system
WATCH: A B.C. resort community is believed to be the first to invest in a cutting edge, wildfire detection system. Predator Ridge will install new technology offering rapid wildfire detection capabilities, to safeguard critical infrastructure and properties.
Predator Ridge says it’s the first resort community in Canada to invest in what’s being called a cutting-edge wildfire detection system.

The large golf resort near Vernon, B.C., says it will have 100 sensors and five cameras installed this summer to detect wildfires.

The sensors are from SenseNet, a Vancouver firm that offers rapid wildfire detection.

Click to play video: 'Sensors for early wildfire detection installed in Vernon'
Sensors for early wildfire detection installed in Vernon

The company claims its technology can help safeguard critical infrastructure and properties in high-risk areas by sending out early and fast alerts.

Brad Pelletier, the senior vice-president at Predator Ridge, says the tech won’t stop wildfires, but early detection is highly important.

“I think so many communities around the Okanagan elsewhere would benefit from this amazing technology,” Pelletier told Global News, adding it’s an extra layer to the blanket of fire safety.

Click to play video: 'SenseNet system training in Vernon'
SenseNet system training in Vernon

This investment is part of a two-year pilot project initiated in August 2022 that also involved other partners, including the City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue.

Last month, the City of Vernon issued a public warning that Vernon Fire Rescue would be burning several brush piles near Predator Ridge to test the system.

