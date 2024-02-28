Predator Ridge invests in high-tech early wildfire detection

Predator Ridge says it’s the first resort community in Canada to invest in what’s being called a cutting-edge wildfire detection system.
The large golf resort near Vernon, B.C., says it will have 100 sensors and five cameras installed this summer to detect wildfires.
The sensors are from SenseNet, a Vancouver firm that offers rapid wildfire detection.
The company claims its technology can help safeguard critical infrastructure and properties in high-risk areas by sending out early and fast alerts.
Brad Pelletier, the senior vice-president at Predator Ridge, says the tech won’t stop wildfires, but early detection is highly important.
“I think so many communities around the Okanagan elsewhere would benefit from this amazing technology,” Pelletier told Global News, adding it’s an extra layer to the blanket of fire safety.
This investment is part of a two-year pilot project initiated in August 2022 that also involved other partners, including the City of Vernon and Vernon Fire Rescue.
Last month, the City of Vernon issued a public warning that Vernon Fire Rescue would be burning several brush piles near Predator Ridge to test the system.
