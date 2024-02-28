Okanagan Humane Society starts new campaign: Spay It Forward

Send this page to someone via email

This week marks the ongoing and worldwide initiative to encourage pet owners to spay and neuter their furry friends.

The surgical procedure has a long list of benefits, along with helping prevent pet overpopulation in your community.

The Okanagan Humane Society says it’s addressing the issue with its new Spay It Forward campaign.

“We spay/neuter over 2,000 animals every single year, and that demand, unfortunately, isn’t reducing,” said Romany Runnalls of the Okanagan Humane Society.

“We’re launching our Spay It Forward campaign to encourage the community to donate through our partner veterinarians in the community.”

The society says all donations will go towards the spaying and neutering of animals in its care.

“It gives clients at the vet clinics an opportunity to donate to animals being seen right here in our community, right there at their vet clinics,” said Runnalls.

Dr. Karn Chahal, a veterinarian with Burtch Animal Hospital, says, “If you see the number of feral cats we do see — we do get them every day from OHS — they can multiply in numbers.”

Spaying and neutering also limit the risks of diseases and can improve your pet’s behaviour.

A full list of veterinary clinics that are part of the Spay It Forward campaign can be found on the Okanagan Humane Society’s website.