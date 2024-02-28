Mi’kmaw chiefs concerned about Lake Pisiquid emergency order, impact on fish passage

Send this page to someone via email

The Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs is voicing concerns about the ongoing emergency order for the Avon Causeway in Windsor, N.S.

It’s been almost nine months since Lake Pisiquid was refilled, as the result of a precautionary emergency order made for wildfire suppression.

The order has continued to be renewed for the manmade lake ever since — most recently on Feb. 8.

“We don’t understand why the emergency order is still in place. Nobody has really given us a true explanation as to why it continues to do that,” said Chief Sidney Peters, who is co-chair of the assembly.

Peters and the other chiefs say there has been a lack of communication from the province. They’re especially concerned about the fish that can no longer pass through.

“We as Mi’kmaw Nation want to talk with the province of Nova Scotia, nation to nation, about some of these issues and concerns,” said Peters.

He says Mi’kmaw leaders agreed last June with EMO Minister John Lohr’s emergency order in the interest of public safety. However, attempts to set meetings with Lohr have yet to be answered, which the assembly calls a “step backwards” for reconciliation.

For his part, Lohr says he doesn’t like being “at odds” with the chiefs, and that he does respect the fish need passage.

“The reality is, the reservoir as a source of a fire-fighting body, that is a real thing,” said Lohr.

“The town is an old town. Since the year 2000, at least twice — maybe more — that body of water has been absolutely crucial in fighting fires in the town of Windsor.”

Lohr declined to answer when he last spoke with Mi’kmaw chiefs.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada told Global News that the federal department has been “communicating with the Province to better understand the provincial State of Emergency, clarify fish passage requirements under the Fisheries Act, and discuss potential alternatives that can support fish passage and water supply needs.”

“The Province of Nova Scotia has a legal requirement under the Fisheries Act to operate the Avon River Aboiteau to allow for the free fish passage of fish. As with any legislation or regulation, voluntary compliance is both the preferred and expected approach,” a statement read.

— with a file from Rebecca Lau