SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

De Los Santos run the difference in Jays’ 3-2 win

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Rafael Lantigua’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly brought home Luis De Los Santos with the go-ahead run in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 3-2 pre-season victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced'
How Shohei Ohtani’s conflicting buzz catches baseball world by storm before Dodgers deal announced

Andrew Bash (1-0) struck out three over two scoreless innings for the win. T.J. Brock pitched the ninth for his first save.

Story continues below advertisement

Nathan Lukes had two of Toronto’s six hits. Starter Paolo Espino did not allow a hit over two innings for the hometown Blue Jays.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Reliever Nathan Wiles (0-2) shouldered the loss for Tampa Bay (2-2), which managed just two hits.

Trending Now

Toronto improved to 2-3 in Grapefruit League play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices