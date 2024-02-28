De Los Santos run the difference in Jays’ 3-2 win

See more sharing options

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Rafael Lantigua’s seventh-inning sacrifice fly brought home Luis De Los Santos with the go-ahead run in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 3-2 pre-season victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday.

Andrew Bash (1-0) struck out three over two scoreless innings for the win. T.J. Brock pitched the ninth for his first save.

Nathan Lukes had two of Toronto’s six hits. Starter Paolo Espino did not allow a hit over two innings for the hometown Blue Jays.

Reliever Nathan Wiles (0-2) shouldered the loss for Tampa Bay (2-2), which managed just two hits.

Toronto improved to 2-3 in Grapefruit League play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.