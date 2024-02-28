Menu

Politics

Guelph mayor uses strong mayor powers to sign off on three orders

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 28, 2024 4:15 pm
1 min read
Guelph city hall. View image in full screen
Guelph city hall. Matt Carty / Global News
Guelph mayor Cam Guthrie is putting the strong mayor powers to use by signing off on three direct orders to staff.

Guthrie announced during the State of the City address on Feb. 8 that he was going to use the powers to advance three important issues in the city.

One is to have staff go over the 2025 budget and present a version to council that contains a rate increase of no more than four percent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Another is to identify underutilized city-owned property, including surface parking lots, that can be turned into housing.

And lastly, have staff report back to council on the logistics, costs and processes for a temporary encampment site for those experiencing homelessness.

“I am using the strong mayor powers to explore creative solutions to create much-needed housing, address homelessness and present a more affordable outlook on property taxes for our residents and businesses,” Guthrie said in a news release.

“I look forward to working with staff, council and the community to move these issues forward in a meaningful and positive manner to ensure that these challenges are addressed.”

The news release also mentions that the mayor is required to share any mayoral directions made under the strong mayor powers in writing, to notify the city clerk and councillors when he does so, and to make notifications available to the public, subject to the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

