Canada

Man falls off Halifax ferry, taken to hospital: police

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Halifax Transit ferries Craig Blake, left, and Rita Joe cross Halifax harbour on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO: The Halifax Transit ferries Craig Blake, left, and Rita Joe cross Halifax harbour on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV
A man has been taken to the hospital after falling off a Halifax ferry on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) confirmed that they and Halifax Fire responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a report that a man had gone overboard on a Halifax Transit Ferry near the Alderney Drive Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth.

“The investigation is in the early stages, but I can tell you that at this time the man has been taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. John MacLeod, HRP’s public information officer.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He added that officers are still investigating how the man ended up in the harbour.

In a social media post shortly after the incident was said to have occurred, Halifax Transit mentioned that several ferry crossings were cancelled due to an “ongoing situation.”

“A shuttle will be provided,” the update read.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

