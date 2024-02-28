Man falls off Halifax ferry, taken to hospital: police

A man has been taken to the hospital after falling off a Halifax ferry on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
In an emailed statement to Global News, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) confirmed that they and Halifax Fire responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a report that a man had gone overboard on a Halifax Transit Ferry near the Alderney Drive Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth.
“The investigation is in the early stages, but I can tell you that at this time the man has been taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. John MacLeod, HRP’s public information officer.
He added that officers are still investigating how the man ended up in the harbour.
In a social media post shortly after the incident was said to have occurred, Halifax Transit mentioned that several ferry crossings were cancelled due to an “ongoing situation.”
“A shuttle will be provided,” the update read.
- ‘How will I survive?’: As money runs out, breast cancer patient plagued with worry
- Pharmacare legislation is a step closer to introduction
- Death of missing woman, 3-year-old boy still under investigation: N.S. police
- Will Ontario’s spring real estate market be hot or cold? Here are signs to watch for
Comments