Man falls off Halifax ferry, taken to hospital: police

A man has been taken to the hospital after falling off a Halifax ferry on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

In an emailed statement to Global News, Halifax Regional Police (HRP) confirmed that they and Halifax Fire responded at about 2:45 p.m. to a report that a man had gone overboard on a Halifax Transit Ferry near the Alderney Drive Ferry Terminal in Dartmouth.

“The investigation is in the early stages, but I can tell you that at this time the man has been taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries,” said Const. John MacLeod, HRP’s public information officer.

He added that officers are still investigating how the man ended up in the harbour.

Due an ongoing situation at the Alderney Ferry Terminal, the following ferry crossings have been cancelled:

Departing Alderney at 14:45 & 15:15

Departing Halifax at 15:00 & 15:30

A shuttle will be provided. — Halifax Transit (@hfxtransit) February 28, 2024

In a social media post shortly after the incident was said to have occurred, Halifax Transit mentioned that several ferry crossings were cancelled due to an “ongoing situation.”

“A shuttle will be provided,” the update read.