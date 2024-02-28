Menu

Politics

N.B. premier defends $300 payment to workers, saying it’s a ‘good news story’

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2024 2:48 pm
A promise from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to put cash in people's pockets ahead of a fall election is prompting blowback. Higgs delivers the state of the province speech in Fredericton on Thursday, January 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray. View image in full screen
A promise from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs to put cash in people's pockets ahead of a fall election is prompting blowback. Higgs delivers the state of the province speech in Fredericton on Thursday, January 25, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he’s surprised by the backlash he’s received for his promise to give workers a one-time payment of $300.

Higgs told reporters Tuesday that his $75-million program to help make life more affordable should be seen as a “good news story.”

Instead, he said, he’s disappointed his government is being criticized for not including everyone, including seniors, in the latest cost-of-living measure.

To qualify for the $300 a New Brunswicker had to have been working and have had a net family income of $70,000 or less in 2022 or 2023, and only one payment will be distributed to each family.

Green Leader David Coon says one of the main criticisms of the program is that it leaves out a number of people who fall through the cracks because they are either seniors, can’t work, or have a family income of more than $70,000.

Higgs says his government has issued several other programs to help people with inflation, including by reducing the income tax, cutting child-care costs, and increasing the low-income seniors benefit by 50 per cent.

 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

