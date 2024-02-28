N.B. premier defends $300 payment to workers, saying it’s a ‘good news story’

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he’s surprised by the backlash he’s received for his promise to give workers a one-time payment of $300.

Higgs told reporters Tuesday that his $75-million program to help make life more affordable should be seen as a “good news story.”

Instead, he said, he’s disappointed his government is being criticized for not including everyone, including seniors, in the latest cost-of-living measure.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

To qualify for the $300 a New Brunswicker had to have been working and have had a net family income of $70,000 or less in 2022 or 2023, and only one payment will be distributed to each family.

Green Leader David Coon says one of the main criticisms of the program is that it leaves out a number of people who fall through the cracks because they are either seniors, can’t work, or have a family income of more than $70,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Higgs says his government has issued several other programs to help people with inflation, including by reducing the income tax, cutting child-care costs, and increasing the low-income seniors benefit by 50 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2024.