Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Residents advised to keep windows closed amid stubborn building fire in Hamilton’s east end

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 12:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents advised to keep windows closed amid building fire in Hamilton’s east end'
Residents advised to keep windows closed amid building fire in Hamilton’s east end
Firefighters say putting out a multi-alarm blaze at a former American Can building in Hamilton's east end has been "long and drawn out." Smoke from the incident has been thick enough to issue an advisory for nearby residents to keep windows closed.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A large fire at a storage building in Hamilton’s east side, exacerbated by a roof collapse, kept firefighters busy late Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Extinguishing the multi-alarm blaze has been long and drawn out, according to Hamilton’s fire chief, who says smoke from the incident has been thick enough to issue an advisory for nearby residents.

Residents advised to keep windows closed amid stubborn building fire in Hamilton’s east end - image View image in full screen
Global News

“There is some smoke being generated and it’s travelling in a northly direction,” Chief Dave Cunliffe said just before noon on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents and industry in the area are being advised to keep their windows closed.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Cunliffe says there were no reported injuries despite the roof caving in at the multi-storey building between Wellington Street North and Victoria Avenue at Birge.

“Firefighters conducting interior operations were withdrawn at this point,” Cunliffe said.

More on Canada
Residents advised to keep windows closed amid stubborn building fire in Hamilton’s east end - image View image in full screen
Trending Now

“Firefighting operations were exterior only, utilizing three aerial ladders flowing large volumes of water and large-volume hose lines.”

The structure is one of the former American Can buildings – a heavy timber property that has been around for more than a century located adjacent to the main railway lines just north of the General Hospital just before Birge Street.

Drones have been deployed at various times using thermal imaging to seek out the location of the fire in the roof area.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause and estimated cost of damage of the blaze, which was first reported just before midnight, have yet to be determined, according to Cunliffe.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices