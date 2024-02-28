Menu

Flash freeze to take over much of Ontario weather, some regions to get significant snow

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 28, 2024 10:01 am
1 min read
As Temperatures are forecast to fall rapidly, Environment Canada is warning that a flash freeze warning is in effect for a large section of Ontario on Thursday.

Environment Canada reports that the warning stretches from the west to the Bruce Peninsula to Barrie and as far east as Kingston and the Ottawa Valley. The warning also encompasses communities to the north, including Sudbury and the sounding area.

Other areas in and around the top of Lake Ontario are also experiencing special weather statements for cold weather.

A dramatic change in temperatures is expected this afternoon with the passage of a sharp cold front, Environment Canada warns.

Temperatures are expected to go from well above freezing to below freezing within a few hours.

The national weather agency warns pond water, slush, and falling precipitation will freeze as the temperature plummets.

“Temperatures are still well above the freezing mark but are expected to drop very suddenly through the late morning and early afternoon to be below freezing,” says Geoff Coulson, warning properness meteorologist with Environment Canada. “We could see a brief mix of showers, flurries, and even some ice pellets around noon before going over to flurry activity this afternoon.”

Coulson warns that northwesterly winds could hit some areas at 40 to 70 km/h.

He is cautioning all drivers to be on the lookout as temperatures drop.

“People have been used to mild weather over the last few days. It’s basically rain that’s been falling. Now suddenly, they’re going to have to deal with potentially icy conditions,” Coulson warns.

Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell warns that lake effect snow will deliver 25 to 35 cm in a narrow swath north of Toronto closer to Georgian Bay in and around the Barrie area on Thursday.

Lake effect snow will deliver 25-35cm in a narrow swath north of Toronto closer to Georgian Bay. View image in full screen
Lake effect snow will deliver 25-35cm in a narrow swath north of Toronto closer to Georgian Bay. Via @AnthonyFarnell X
