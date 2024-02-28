Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Flash freeze warnings issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 28, 2024 9:08 am
1 min read
The inclement weather is causing local organizations to close Wednesday. The Guelph Legion is not open as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area. View image in full screen
The inclement weather is causing local organizations to close Wednesday. The Guelph Legion is not open as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A sharp drop in temperature is expected later Wednesday.

Over the next 36 hours, residents in Guelph and Waterloo Region will experience all four of the seasons, according to a winter weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather will hit southwestern Ontario as well as parts of Quebec later this evening.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the Royal City, residents are expected to experience flash freeze warnings as there’ll be drop in the temperature at night.

Around one centimetre of snowfall is anticipated, and it’ll stick around overnight and into Thursday morning.

Trending Now

Also, one organization in the Royal City is already preparing for the inclement weather. The Guelph Legion has closed its doors for the day and said bingo will not be happening on Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, winds gusts will be between 70 and 80 km/h and drivers can expect icy conditions on the road, making it slippery for some on their commute home from work.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices