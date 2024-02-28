Flash freeze warnings issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

A sharp drop in temperature is expected later Wednesday.

Over the next 36 hours, residents in Guelph and Waterloo Region will experience all four of the seasons, according to a winter weather statement from Environment Canada.

The weather will hit southwestern Ontario as well as parts of Quebec later this evening.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

In the Royal City, residents are expected to experience flash freeze warnings as there’ll be drop in the temperature at night.

Around one centimetre of snowfall is anticipated, and it’ll stick around overnight and into Thursday morning.

Also, one organization in the Royal City is already preparing for the inclement weather. The Guelph Legion has closed its doors for the day and said bingo will not be happening on Wednesday night.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, winds gusts will be between 70 and 80 km/h and drivers can expect icy conditions on the road, making it slippery for some on their commute home from work.