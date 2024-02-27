SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Manoah struggles in first pre-season start

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
LAKELAND, Fla. – Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the pre-season Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers.

Manoah, who was demoted twice last season after an all-star campaign in 2022, hit three batters and allowed a walk and three hits in a 6-4 loss at Publix Field. He was pulled after 38 pitches.

Ryan Vilade put the Tigers ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning off Brandon Eisert (0-1), one of eight Toronto relievers on the day.

Ernie Clement had three hits for the Blue Jays and Alan Roden hit a solo shot in the fourth inning. Daniel Vogelbach scored twice for Toronto (1-3).

Detroit starter Casey Mize allowed two runs and a hit over 1 2/3 innings. Reliever Drew Anderson (1-0) worked two scoreless frames for the victory.

Gio Urshela had two hits for the Tigers (2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

