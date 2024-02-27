Manoah struggles in first pre-season start

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

LAKELAND, Fla. – Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah allowed four earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his first start of the pre-season Tuesday afternoon against the Detroit Tigers.

Manoah, who was demoted twice last season after an all-star campaign in 2022, hit three batters and allowed a walk and three hits in a 6-4 loss at Publix Field. He was pulled after 38 pitches.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan Vilade put the Tigers ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning off Brandon Eisert (0-1), one of eight Toronto relievers on the day.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Ernie Clement had three hits for the Blue Jays and Alan Roden hit a solo shot in the fourth inning. Daniel Vogelbach scored twice for Toronto (1-3).

Detroit starter Casey Mize allowed two runs and a hit over 1 2/3 innings. Reliever Drew Anderson (1-0) worked two scoreless frames for the victory.

Gio Urshela had two hits for the Tigers (2-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2024.