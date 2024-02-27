Kingston area public health unit urges measles shots after Ontario cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health (KFL&A) is reminding residents to make sure they are up to date with measles immunization as provincial health officials warn of potential outbreaks of the virus.

While local health officials say the risk of contracting measles is low, Ontario’s top doctor has warned public health agencies to be ready for a potential increase measles cases after two were reported in the Greater Toronto Area earlier this month.

Dr. Piotr Oglaza, medical officer of health at KFL&A, says the best protection against measles is immunization with two doses of vaccine.

“Most people in the KFL&A region are immune to measles as a result of past illness or as a result of being immunized against measles,” Oglaza said in a media release Tuesday.

“Although the risk of contracting measles is low, it is important that we are immunized to safeguard public health.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:51 Spring travel could bring measles outbreak, Canada’s top doctor says

Measles is a highly-contagious viral infection that can spread through air and close contact. Symptoms include a rash, fever, cough and fatigue.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

There have been no reported cases of measles in the KFL&A region.

Last week, Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore sent a memo, obtained by Global News, to public health agencies citing a “dramatic” global rise in the number of measles cases.

The memo asked public health agencies to maintain a focus on ensuring people are up to date with vaccinations, communicate the effectiveness of vaccines and proactively publicize new cases.

The memo to health agencies comes the week after two measles cases were identified in Ontario, both linked to travel.

One case was discovered in Mississauga, according to local health officials, on Feb. 13. The second involved an infant who was hospitalized with measles in Toronto on Feb. 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to high levels of measles circulating before 1970, those born before that year are generally presumed to have acquired immunity due to infection in their childhood, local officials say.

But anyone born in 1970 or later who has not had measles or been vaccinated with two doses of measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) can become infected, KFL&A said Tuesday.

Local health officials says residents should check their own immunization records and that of their families, especially if travel is planned.

More information about measles and vaccination is available at the KFL&A Public Health website.

— with files from Global’s Isaac Callan & Colin D’Mello