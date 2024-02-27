United Way raises millions as Better is Possible campaign wraps up

Send this page to someone via email

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin has finished its 2023 fundraising campaign.

The organization raised $2.54 million through its Better is Possible campaign, nearly matching 2022’s efforts, where $2.6 million was raised.

When combined with the Home for Good Campaign, a partnership with Guelph Community Foundation, the United Way was able to raise a total of $3.15 million.

“What we have accomplished this year is due to hours of hard work by hundreds of volunteers and the generosity of an entire community,” campaign chair Ray Stultz said in a news release.

There was no fundraising goal set for the 2023 campaign. In the same news release, UWGWD executive director Glenna Banda admitted that this past year was a difficult one for fundraising.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community for what we have accomplished together and the difference we will be able to make in the coming year,” Banda said. “But the truth is, we did come short of where we’d hoped to be.”

Banda added that other charitable organizations have been facing the same challenges as the United Way not only in the area of fundraising but also with the rising cost of supplies and lack of volunteers.

Funds raised will go to support collective approaches in solving a number of critical and complex issues like poverty, mental health and homelessness.

The United Way news release went on to say the total amount of the donations is based on received and pledged dollars. It says more than 125 workplaces took part in the campaign, and more than 4,100 donors contribute to United Way annually.