Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2024 11:50 am
1 min read
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. GAC
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in base metal and telecommunications stocks, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 66.62 points at 21,346.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 7.77 points at 39,139.30. The S&P 500 index was down 6.94 points at 5,081.86, while the Nasdaq composite was down 4.53 points at 15,992.29.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.99 cents US compared with 74.11 cents US on Friday.

The April crude contract was up 48 cents at US$76.97 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up nine cents at US$1.79 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$11.50 at US$2,037.90 an ounce and the May copper contract was down six cents at US$3.84 a pound.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

