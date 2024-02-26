Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crews tackle fire at a vacant building in Winnipeg, emergency demolition requested

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 12:11 pm
1 min read
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a two-and-a-half storey, multi-family residence in the 100 block of Spence Street, on Feb. 25 at around 11:50 p.m.
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a two-and-a-half storey, multi-family residence in the 100 block of Spence Street, on Feb. 25 at around 11:50 p.m. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire inside a vacant building in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a two-and-a-half storey, multi-family residence in the 100 block of Spence Street, on Feb. 25 at around 11:50 p.m. They found a fire engulfing the building, with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Officials said crews were unable to enter the building, choosing instead to attack the fire from the outside. The structure is said to have sustained significant damage, is considered a complete loss, with an emergency demolition arranged.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Officials added that crews will remain at the scene until the demolition is complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

Click to play video: 'Vivian Avenue fatal fire'
Vivian Avenue fatal fire
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices