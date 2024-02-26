Crews tackle fire at a vacant building in Winnipeg, emergency demolition requested

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were at the scene of a fire inside a vacant building in Winnipeg over the weekend.

Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a two-and-a-half storey, multi-family residence in the 100 block of Spence Street, on Feb. 25 at around 11:50 p.m. They found a fire engulfing the building, with heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Officials said crews were unable to enter the building, choosing instead to attack the fire from the outside. The structure is said to have sustained significant damage, is considered a complete loss, with an emergency demolition arranged.

Officials added that crews will remain at the scene until the demolition is complete.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.