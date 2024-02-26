Menu

Canada

Striking Mount Saint Vincent University faculty, librarians return to bargaining

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2024 9:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'MSVU faculty go on strike'
MSVU faculty go on strike
Faculty at Mount Saint Vincent University have taken to the picket lines after failing to reach a deal with the school. Their union is seeking wage parity with other Nova Scotian universities and says there is more work to do to advance diversity and inclusion. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Feb 12, 2024
Striking faculty, librarians and lab instructors at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax are returning to the bargaining table today.

Jeff MacLeod, a political science professor and spokesman for the union, says talks began in the morning.

MacLeod says the university’s board of governors offered to go to arbitration on Saturday, and the union countered by offering to return to face-to-face meetings with a conciliator.

The 160 unionized staff went on strike Feb. 12, saying they are seeking wage parity with other Atlantic universities.

The faculty association has said staff at the school are among the lowest paid in the province.

Isabelle Nault, vice president of administration, said in a recent interview the university’s compensation offer is in line with what other Nova Scotia universities have provided their faculty, librarians and lab instructors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

