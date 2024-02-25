Recipe: Canada’s Junior Culinary Team’s dish

Fresh from competition Canada’s Junior Culinary Team shows Jennifer Palma how to make one of the dishes they showcased in Germany.
Romaine Wrap:
Romaine Leaves:
- 75g Romaine Leaves
Procedure:
- Set up pot for blanching.
- Blanch Romaine Leaves.
- Shock in an ice bath.
- Ring to dry Romaine.
- Reserve in a hotel pan until needed.
Shiitake Filling:
- 5g Garlic
- 2g Chili
- 30ml Water
- 15ml Sugar
- 15ml Lime Juice
- 20ml Fish Sauce
Procedure:
- Microplane Garlic and Chili.
- Combine with other ingredients.
- Transfer to deli.
Onion Jam:
- 15g Oil
- 30g Onion, fine dice
- 15g Garlic
- 8g Ginger
- 400g Shiitake
- 20g Sake
- 10g Salt
- 7g Pepper
- 20g Oil
- 30ml Water
Procedure:
- Caramelize Onions with Garlic.
- Deglaze with Water once fully cooked through.
- Saute aromatics until translucent.
- Add Shiitake and cook down to remove moisture.
- Deglaze with Sake.
- Season with Salt and Pepper.
- Spread onto a half pan to cool in the fridge, cover with parchment.
Assembly of Romaine Wrap:
- 3 Romaine leaves
- 600g Shiitake Filling
- 100g Onion Jam
Procedure:
- Line up three Romaine leaves to fill plastic wrap, flatten leaves with a rolling pin.
- Mix Onion Jam and Shiitake together.
- Place 200g of filling in the middle of lined Romaine.
- Roll tight.
- Once rolled, poke to remove air bubbles and squeeze to remove moisture.
- Wrap and reserve in the fridge.
- Slice roll into 1½” pieces and ½” pieces.
- Brush with Vegan Fish Sauce glaze.
Vegan Gyoza:
Gyoza Wrapper:
- 83g AP Flour
- 1.2g Salt
- 43g Tea Water
Procedure:
- Mix flour and salt together in a bowl.
- Make a well.
- Stream in hot water and knead until the dough comes together.
- Cover with saran wrap and let rest.
Sweet Potato:
- 572g Sweet Potato
- 150g Grapeseed Oil
- 8g Salt
Procedure:
- Toss everything together.
- Roast at 190°C for 20 minutes or until soft.
- Mash and fold into dumpling filling.
Roasted Nut Topping:
- 250g Almonds
- 5g Onion Powder
- 5g Garlic Powder
- 10g Cumin
- 10g Coriander
- 20g Smoked Paprika
- 30g Avocado Oil
- 5g Salt
Procedure:
- Oven at 177°C – roast nuts until golden (12 minutes).
- Transfer to a bowl, add Avocado oil and spice mixture – TOSS.
- Return to the oven for 6-8 minutes.
- Cool, add crispy garlic, transfer to a container.
Gyoza Filling:
- 125g Firm Tofu
- 25g Water Chestnut
- 7.5g Cilantro
- 84g Sweet Potato
- 25g Pickled Daikon
- 25g Soy Sauce
- 5g Sesame Oil
- 2.5g Sambal
- 5g Garlic
- 10g Ginger
- 10g Honey
- 0.5g Salt
- 87g Egg Yolk
Procedure:
- Brunoise tofu, water chestnut, cilantro, pickled daikon.
- Saute garlic and ginger, add tofu mix and season with remaining.
- Portion 12g per wrapper.
Gyoza Glaze:
- 15g Chili Paste
- 43g Soy Sauce
- 30g Sesame Oil
- 14g Lime Juice
- 2.6g Lime Zest
- 15g GF Honey
- 5g Garlic
- 5g Ginger
Procedure:
- Microplane Garlic and Chili.
- Combine with other ingredients.
- Transfer to deli.
Salad
Baby Bok Choy
- 100 g Baby Bok Choy
Butternut Squash Pickling Liquid
- 20 pcs Butternut Squash
- 100 ml Pickling Liquid (boiling salted water)
Vegan Fish Sauce Glaze
- Vegan Fish Sauce (as needed)
Instructions:
- Slice Butternut Squash.
- Blanch Butternut Squash in pickling liquid in boiling salted water until cooked.
- Drain and set aside.
- Glaze with Vegan Fish Sauce.
Melon Sauce
Lychee
- 20 pcs Lychee
Pickled Grapes
- 300g Grapes
- 10 g Honeydew
- 8g Mint
- 5g Ginger
- 2g Salt
Simple Syrup
- 187.5 g Grapes
- 7.5 g Xanthan Gum
Grapes Pickling Liquid
Instructions:
- Cut Lychee to the desired size and place in a serving container.
- Blend Honeydew, Mint, Ginger, Salt, Grapes, and Pickling Liquid in a Vita-Mix at high, then blanch for 30 seconds.
- Add Xanthan Gum and transfer to a service squeeze bottle.
- Cut peeled grapes to thickness.
- Add hot pickling liquid to cook and strain when cooked.
- Put into a service-ready container.
Butternut Squash Puree
- 10 slices Butternut Squash
- 20ml Watermelon Simple Syrup
- 50ml Sake
- 40ml Orange Juice
- 13 g Butternut Squash Trim
- 8g Ginger
- 8g Onion Salt
Instructions:
- Add all ingredients into a Voe Pac bag and compress with a vacuum machine.
- Transfer to a small serving tray.
Pickled Daikon
- 250 g Daikon
- 125 ml Daikon Pickling Liquid
- Orange Juice (to finish)
Instructions:
- Simmer everything together in a small pot until the squash breaks down.
- Blend in a thermomix.
- Slice Daikon.
- Add Pickling Liquid to blanch Daikon when cooked.
- Remove to a service-ready container.
Picked Salad Build
- 45 pcs Radish
- 45 pcs Pickled Grapes
- 45 pcs Lychee
- 250 ml Melon Sauce
- 30 pcs Micro Herb Type 1
- 30 pcs Micro Herb Type 2
Instructions:
- Lay Daikon on a plate, then place Disk on each corner flat, fold Daikon over.
- Place Baby Bok Choy on the fold and then place Watermelon over Daikon, Disk, and Baby Bok Choy.
- Place three dots of puree at the top, middle, and bottom of the salad and then cover with Radish.
- Place Grapes and Lychee on the salad from top to bottom.
- Glaze the salad with Melon Sauce.
- Garnish the salad with Micro Herb.
