Video link
Headline link
Entertainment

Recipe: Canada’s Junior Culinary Team’s dish

By The Staff Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 3:34 pm
4 min read
Cooking Together: Canada’s Junior Culinary Team competes
Fresh from competition Canada's Junior Culinary Team shows Jennifer Palma how to make one of the dishes they showcased in Germany.
Fresh from competition Canada’s Junior Culinary Team shows Jennifer Palma how to make one of the dishes they showcased in Germany.

Romaine Wrap:

Romaine Leaves:

  • 75g Romaine Leaves

Procedure:

  1. Set up pot for blanching.
  2. Blanch Romaine Leaves.
  3. Shock in an ice bath.
  4. Ring to dry Romaine.
  5. Reserve in a hotel pan until needed.

Shiitake Filling:

  • 5g Garlic
  • 2g Chili
  • 30ml Water
  • 15ml Sugar
  • 15ml Lime Juice
  • 20ml Fish Sauce

Procedure:

  1. Microplane Garlic and Chili.
  2. Combine with other ingredients.
  3. Transfer to deli.

Onion Jam:

  • 15g Oil
  • 30g Onion, fine dice
  • 15g Garlic
  • 8g Ginger
  • 400g Shiitake
  • 20g Sake
  • 10g Salt
  • 7g Pepper
  • 20g Oil
  • 30ml Water

Procedure:

  1. Caramelize Onions with Garlic.
  2. Deglaze with Water once fully cooked through.
  3. Saute aromatics until translucent.
  4. Add Shiitake and cook down to remove moisture.
  5. Deglaze with Sake.
  6. Season with Salt and Pepper.
  7. Spread onto a half pan to cool in the fridge, cover with parchment.

Assembly of Romaine Wrap:

  • 3 Romaine leaves
  • 600g Shiitake Filling
  • 100g Onion Jam

Procedure:

  1. Line up three Romaine leaves to fill plastic wrap, flatten leaves with a rolling pin.
  2. Mix Onion Jam and Shiitake together.
  3. Place 200g of filling in the middle of lined Romaine.
  4. Roll tight.
  5. Once rolled, poke to remove air bubbles and squeeze to remove moisture.
  6. Wrap and reserve in the fridge.
  7. Slice roll into 1½” pieces and ½” pieces.
  8. Brush with Vegan Fish Sauce glaze.

Vegan Gyoza:

Gyoza Wrapper:

  • 83g AP Flour
  • 1.2g Salt
  • 43g Tea Water

Procedure:

  1. Mix flour and salt together in a bowl.
  2. Make a well.
  3. Stream in hot water and knead until the dough comes together.
  4. Cover with saran wrap and let rest.

Sweet Potato:

  • 572g Sweet Potato
  • 150g Grapeseed Oil
  • 8g Salt

Procedure:

  1. Toss everything together.
  2. Roast at 190°C for 20 minutes or until soft.
  3. Mash and fold into dumpling filling.

Roasted Nut Topping:

  • 250g Almonds
  • 5g Onion Powder
  • 5g Garlic Powder
  • 10g Cumin
  • 10g Coriander
  • 20g Smoked Paprika
  • 30g Avocado Oil
  • 5g Salt

Procedure:

  1. Oven at 177°C – roast nuts until golden (12 minutes).
  2. Transfer to a bowl, add Avocado oil and spice mixture – TOSS.
  3. Return to the oven for 6-8 minutes.
  4. Cool, add crispy garlic, transfer to a container.

Gyoza Filling:

  • 125g Firm Tofu
  • 25g Water Chestnut
  • 7.5g Cilantro
  • 84g Sweet Potato
  • 25g Pickled Daikon
  • 25g Soy Sauce
  • 5g Sesame Oil
  • 2.5g Sambal
  • 5g Garlic
  • 10g Ginger
  • 10g Honey
  • 0.5g Salt
  • 87g Egg Yolk

Procedure:

  1. Brunoise tofu, water chestnut, cilantro, pickled daikon.
  2. Saute garlic and ginger, add tofu mix and season with remaining.
  3. Portion 12g per wrapper.

Gyoza Glaze:

  • 15g Chili Paste
  • 43g Soy Sauce
  • 30g Sesame Oil
  • 14g Lime Juice
  • 2.6g Lime Zest
  • 15g GF Honey
  • 5g Garlic
  • 5g Ginger

Procedure:

  1. Microplane Garlic and Chili.
  2. Combine with other ingredients.
  3. Transfer to deli.

Salad

Baby Bok Choy

  • 100 g Baby Bok Choy

Butternut Squash Pickling Liquid

  • 20 pcs Butternut Squash
  • 100 ml Pickling Liquid (boiling salted water)

Vegan Fish Sauce Glaze

  • Vegan Fish Sauce (as needed)

Instructions:

  1. Slice Butternut Squash.
  2. Blanch Butternut Squash in pickling liquid in boiling salted water until cooked.
  3. Drain and set aside.
  4. Glaze with Vegan Fish Sauce.

Melon Sauce

Lychee

  • 20 pcs Lychee

Pickled Grapes

  • 300g Grapes
  • 10 g Honeydew
  • 8g Mint
  • 5g Ginger
  • 2g Salt

Simple Syrup

  • 187.5 g Grapes
  • 7.5 g Xanthan Gum

Grapes Pickling Liquid

Instructions:

  1. Cut Lychee to the desired size and place in a serving container.
  2. Blend Honeydew, Mint, Ginger, Salt, Grapes, and Pickling Liquid in a Vita-Mix at high, then blanch for 30 seconds.
  3. Add Xanthan Gum and transfer to a service squeeze bottle.
  4. Cut peeled grapes to thickness.
  5. Add hot pickling liquid to cook and strain when cooked.
  6. Put into a service-ready container.

Butternut Squash Puree

  • 10 slices Butternut Squash
  • 20ml Watermelon Simple Syrup
  • 50ml Sake
  • 40ml Orange Juice
  • 13 g Butternut Squash Trim
  • 8g Ginger
  • 8g Onion Salt

Instructions:

  1. Add all ingredients into a Voe Pac bag and compress with a vacuum machine.
  2. Transfer to a small serving tray.

Pickled Daikon

  • 250 g Daikon
  • 125 ml Daikon Pickling Liquid
  • Orange Juice (to finish)

Instructions:

  1. Simmer everything together in a small pot until the squash breaks down.
  2. Blend in a thermomix.
  3. Slice Daikon.
  4. Add Pickling Liquid to blanch Daikon when cooked.
  5. Remove to a service-ready container.

Picked Salad Build

  • 45 pcs Radish
  • 45 pcs Pickled Grapes
  • 45 pcs Lychee
  • 250 ml Melon Sauce
  • 30 pcs Micro Herb Type 1
  • 30 pcs Micro Herb Type 2

Instructions:

  1. Lay Daikon on a plate, then place Disk on each corner flat, fold Daikon over.
  2. Place Baby Bok Choy on the fold and then place Watermelon over Daikon, Disk, and Baby Bok Choy.
  3. Place three dots of puree at the top, middle, and bottom of the salad and then cover with Radish.
  4. Place Grapes and Lychee on the salad from top to bottom.
  5. Glaze the salad with Melon Sauce.
  6. Garnish the salad with Micro Herb.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

