Rainfall, winter storm warnings issued for parts of B.C.

Four weather alerts have been issued for parts of B.C.: one for heavy rain and three for heavy snowfall.

The rainfall alert is for the eastern end of the Fraser Valley, where Environment Canada is forecasting 50 mm of precipitation between Saturday and Sunday.

“Periods of light rain will intensify and become heavy overnight,” said the national weather agency.

“Heavy rain is expected to ease to a few showers or flurries Sunday evening as the system moves through.

B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb.23

A Lower Mainland highway contractor also issued a weather advisory, saying the potential exists for mixed rain/snow showers overnight Sunday, and minor slushy-snow accumulations across the region to start the workweek.

“Sunday evening will see showers with the snow level dropping to 0-200 meters overnight. Snow may be mixed with rain showers into Monday,” said MainRoad Contracting.

“The region will be dry and colder Monday night, with more steady precipitation moving in through Tuesday. Temperatures should be above freezing by the time precipitation arrives. However, some slushy accumulations are possible during heavier precipitation later in the day.”

Global News meteorologist Yvonne Schalle says the Lower Mainland can expect 20-30 mm of rain, along with winds of 30 to 60 km/h.

Moving inland, three earlier snowfall alerts for mountain passes were upgraded to winter storm warnings.

The alerts were originally issued on Thursday, though Environment Canada didn’t predict how much snow would fall during the weekend.

On Saturday, the numbers were released: between 25 and 40 cm, with the Coquihalla Summit seeing up to 50 cm.

The winter storm warnings are for:

Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt

Hope to Merritt Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton, Grand Forks to Creston

Hope to Princeton, Grand Forks to Creston Trans-Canada Highway – Salmon Arm to Golden

“A storm system crossing B.C. this weekend will bring heavy snow to the mentioned routes,” said Environment Canada.

Global Okanagan Weather: February 23, 2024

“Periods of snow are forecast to intensify overnight with heavy snow expected through the day on Sunday. With warm air in the valleys, lower elevations of the highway routes will experience rain.

“Strong gusty winds are expected to accompany the heavy snow on Sunday that will further reduce visibility in blowing snow.”

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday night, but Environment Canada said motorists should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for northern B.C., with 10 cm expected in the Peace River region and 15-20 cm forecast for the Pine Pass on Highway 97.

For the latest highway conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.