Canada

One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
FILE - Clearwater Seafoods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
FILE - Clearwater Seafoods did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Jennifer Grudic/ Global News
Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour says a person has died after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Mulgrave, N.S.

The department says it was notified of the death Thursday, and a stop-work order is in place as Occupational Health and Safety officers investigate what happened.

Clearwater Seafoods did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Department spokesperson Monica MacLean says she cannot share many details, but she says the province extends its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased worker.

This is the second Nova Scotia workplace fatality this week.

A 43-year-old man died Monday at the Irving Halifax Shipyard after he was struck by a piece of equipment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

