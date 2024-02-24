Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact during Kyiv visit

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

The agreement, which Trudeau announced today during a surprise visit to Kyiv, is aimed at fortifying both the Ukrainian military and the country’s struggling economy.

It includes some $320 million in new military spending, which is due by the end of the year, plus $75 million for demining efforts and intelligence gathering.

The prime minster is spending the day in the Ukrainian capital, alongside leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium.

It’s all part of a global effort to showcase international solidarity with Ukraine in the face of a plodding, bloody conflict that experts say has no end in sight.

The prime minister also promised $15 million to help complete the Ukrainian National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.