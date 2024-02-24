Menu

Canada

Trudeau signs new Ukraine security pact during Kyiv visit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
Trudeau visits Ukraine on 2nd anniversary of Russian invasion
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined other world leaders in Kyiv on Saturday to show solidarity with Ukraine on the 2nd anniversary of Russia's of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has signed a new security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as world leaders mark the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

The agreement, which Trudeau announced today during a surprise visit to Kyiv, is aimed at fortifying both the Ukrainian military and the country’s struggling economy.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

It includes some $320 million in new military spending, which is due by the end of the year, plus $75 million for demining efforts and intelligence gathering.

The prime minster is spending the day in the Ukrainian capital, alongside leaders from the European Commission, Italy and Belgium.

It’s all part of a global effort to showcase international solidarity with Ukraine in the face of a plodding, bloody conflict that experts say has no end in sight.

The prime minister also promised $15 million to help complete the Ukrainian National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

