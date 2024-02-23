Rapid Fire with the Rush: Jake Boudreau

Send this page to someone via email

When he was drafted seventh overall by the Saskatchewan Rush in the 2021 National Lacrosse League Draft, much was expected out of Jake Boudreau.

In the midst of his second professional season with the Rush, the 25-year-old has been able to find his groove in the lineup with three goals and 11 points spread over seven games.

While all of his goals last season as a rookie came on the road, Boudreau has been able to delight fans at SaskTel Centre with all three of his tallies coming on the Rush’s home floor in 2023-24.

Getting set to face off against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre looking for a season-best three-game win streak, Boudreau joined Global Sports’ Scott Roblin for the latest episode of ‘Rapid Fire with the Rush.’