Sports

Rapid Fire with the Rush: Jake Boudreau

By Scott Roblin Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 5:59 pm
1 min read
Rapid Fire with the Rush: Jake Boudreau
WATCH: Jake Boudreau has settled into his sophomore season with the Saskatchewan Rush finding the back of the net three times and joined Global Sports' Scott Roblin for 'Rapid Fire with the Rush.'
When he was drafted seventh overall by the Saskatchewan Rush in the 2021 National Lacrosse League Draft, much was expected out of Jake Boudreau.

In the midst of his second professional season with the Rush, the 25-year-old has been able to find his groove in the lineup with three goals and 11 points spread over seven games.

NLL castaway Mike Triolo thriving in new home with Saskatchewan Rush
While all of his goals last season as a rookie came on the road, Boudreau has been able to delight fans at SaskTel Centre with all three of his tallies coming on the Rush’s home floor in 2023-24.

Getting set to face off against the Halifax Thunderbirds on Saturday night at SaskTel Centre looking for a season-best three-game win streak, Boudreau joined Global Sports’ Scott Roblin for the latest episode of ‘Rapid Fire with the Rush.’

