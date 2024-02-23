Strike action looming at York University with teaching assistants set to walk out

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto university is bracing for thousands of staff to walk out in a strike on Monday as last-minute talks continue.

The union representing roughly 3,000 contract instructors, teaching assistants and graduate assistants at York University confirmed Friday it was preparing for a walkout.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) said its members would set up picket lines on Monday morning if a deal can’t be reached with the university over the weekend.

“We’re struggling to make ends meet,” Erin McIntosh, a PhD student and CUPE 3903 spokesperson said.

“The employer is still making an offer that is far below the rising cost of living. Who can afford to work at York anymore?”

A spokesperson for York University said late on Friday afternoon bargaining teams were still in meetings. “We’ll be able to share an update after that,” they told Global News.

The union cited a 2018 strike, provincial wage restraint legislation and affordability as key issues behind the looming strike.