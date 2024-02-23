Guelph area schools included in Canada-wide yearbook cybersecurity breach

Send this page to someone via email

The Upper Grand District School Board are ensuring parents that no information about students, schools, and grades were affected during a recent cyberattack.

The school board was informed by a company last week that one of their subcontractors was hit with a cybersecurity breach.

The company, Edge Imaging, produces school yearbooks across Canada.

Creator Studio Pro, a yearbook software service provider, informed Edge Imaging that an AWS cloud server used to upload photos for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 yearbooks may have been compromised.

The school board says only photos submitted for the yearbooks were accessed and that no identifying information was exposed.

The schools that were impacted by the security breach were: Centennial Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Guelph Collegiate and Vocational Institute, Wellington Heights Secondary School, Centre Dufferin District High School, Edward Johnson Public School, and Ken Danby Public School.

Some schools across Canada who use Edge Imaging to produce their yearbooks were also impacted by the cybersecurity breach.

Edge Imaging released their own statement saying they take schools’ and parents’ trust, and their responsibility to protect the information, seriously. They go on to say that they have requested a copy of Entourage’s (the owner of Creator Studio Pro) completed forensic computer audit, so future incidents can be prevented.

Students who attend these schools can contact Edge Imaging by email at: privacyofficer@edgeimaging.ca.