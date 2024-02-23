Menu

Crime

Suspect arrested on robbery, firearm charges in Norway House, Man.

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 2:45 pm
1 min read
The RCMP detachment in Norway House, Man. View image in full screen
The RCMP detachment in Norway House, Man. RCMP
RCMP in Norway House have a suspect in custody in connection with a pair of gunpoint robberies last week at local businesses.

Police responded to a report around 11 p.m. on Feb. 16 that a masked individual had entered the business, pointed a firearm at two employees and demanded money. The individual fled after receiving an unknown amount of money, police said.

Investigators later found that another business had been robbed at gunpoint that same night. According to police, a masked individual entered the business, pointed a firearm at an employee, and demanded money before fleeing.

A suspect was identified and determined to have been involved in both incidents. A search warrant was executed on Feb. 22, at approximately 5 p.m., at a residence on Fort Island. Police said a 20-year-old man was arrested.

He faces robbery and firearms-related charges. An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

