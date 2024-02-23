Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba government announces new funding for wheelchair program

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 23, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the province is providing new funding to a provincial wheelchair repair program so it can hire two technicians. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara says the province is providing new funding to a provincial wheelchair repair program so it can hire two technicians. Mike Sudoma / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Possible is poised to expand its wheelchair program with $288,000 in new  provincial government funding announced Friday.

The initiative will see the provincial non-profit, which serves 14,000 Manitobans with disabilities, hire two repair technicians, one who will work in-house and one who will provide services to people in their homes, workplaces or schools.

“This funding will ensure Manitoba Possible can continue to expand their essential work to the many Manitobans who count on them, including working towards restoring better service for our rural and northern neighbours,” Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said in a media release.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine also noted that the funding would help shorten wait times and improve access to wheelchair services for residents.

“Making people wait weeks for tools they need every day is unacceptable. This investment will shorten wait times and improve access to wheelchair services so every Manitoban can get safe, timely repairs and modifications,” Fontaine said.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Possible notes on its website  that repair and maintenance work is done within the City of Winnipeg, St. Norbert and Middlechurch. Rural repair services are provided in the Southern Regional Health Authority and Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority for clients who live within a two-hour radius of Winnipeg.

Trending Now

For other rural areas, work involves collaborating with clients, therapists, or health sites, who receive parts by mail.

Click to play video: 'B.C. announces funding to help create more accessible taxis'
B.C. announces funding to help create more accessible taxis
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices