Manitoba government announces new funding for wheelchair program

Manitoba Possible is poised to expand its wheelchair program with $288,000 in new provincial government funding announced Friday.

The initiative will see the provincial non-profit, which serves 14,000 Manitobans with disabilities, hire two repair technicians, one who will work in-house and one who will provide services to people in their homes, workplaces or schools.

“This funding will ensure Manitoba Possible can continue to expand their essential work to the many Manitobans who count on them, including working towards restoring better service for our rural and northern neighbours,” Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara said in a media release.

Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine also noted that the funding would help shorten wait times and improve access to wheelchair services for residents.

“Making people wait weeks for tools they need every day is unacceptable. This investment will shorten wait times and improve access to wheelchair services so every Manitoban can get safe, timely repairs and modifications,” Fontaine said.

Manitoba Possible notes on its website that repair and maintenance work is done within the City of Winnipeg, St. Norbert and Middlechurch. Rural repair services are provided in the Southern Regional Health Authority and Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority for clients who live within a two-hour radius of Winnipeg.

For other rural areas, work involves collaborating with clients, therapists, or health sites, who receive parts by mail.