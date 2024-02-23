Report call for major changes to operation of Nova Scotia’s power grid

Send this page to someone via email

A new report is recommending major changes to the operation of Nova Scotia’s power grid to modernize and meet the legislated goal of moving off coal by 2030.

The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is calling for a new independent and non-profit system operator that will take over Nova Scotia Power’s current function of determining grid access for independent power producers.

The two-member panel says such a move would spur the increased competition needed to replace coal, which currently accounts for about half of the province’s total electrical generation.

There is also a call for a new stand-alone energy regulator to be called the Nova Scotia Energy Board, which would be responsible for electricity, natural gas, pipelines, regulation enforcement and retail gasoline.

The report concludes that while the current Utility and Review Board operates well, its mandate is “far too broad” to deal effectively with long-term energy transition demands.

Former Nova Scotia deputy energy minister Alison Scott and former Nalcor Energy executive John MacIsaac were appointed in April 2023 to examine what the electrical system needs in order to meet the province’s environmental goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.