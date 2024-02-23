Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Report call for major changes to operation of Nova Scotia’s power grid

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Nova Scotia proposes taking on $117 million of utility’s fuel costs to reduce rate hike
A proposed plan by the provincial government would see it loan $117 million to Nova Scotia power to reduce rate hikes. The power utility is running a bill it can’t finance – and as Zack Power reports, if the plan is approved, it could mean 10 years of smaller rate increases. – Jan 29, 2024
A new report is recommending major changes to the operation of Nova Scotia’s power grid to modernize and meet the legislated goal of moving off coal by 2030.

The Clean Electricity Solutions Task Force is calling for a new independent and non-profit system operator that will take over Nova Scotia Power’s current function of determining grid access for independent power producers.

The two-member panel says such a move would spur the increased competition needed to replace coal, which currently accounts for about half of the province’s total electrical generation.

There is also a call for a new stand-alone energy regulator to be called the Nova Scotia Energy Board, which would be responsible for electricity, natural gas, pipelines, regulation enforcement and retail gasoline.

The report concludes that while the current Utility and Review Board operates well, its mandate is “far too broad” to deal effectively with long-term energy transition demands.

Former Nova Scotia deputy energy minister Alison Scott and former Nalcor Energy executive John MacIsaac were appointed in April 2023 to examine what the electrical system needs in order to meet the province’s environmental goals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

