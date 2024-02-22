Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from Guelph business: police say

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted February 22, 2024 9:59 am
1 min read
Police said the man rented $40,000 worth of equipment last July but didn't return it the following month. He turned himself into authorities on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Police said the man rented $40,000 worth of equipment last July but didn't return it the following month. He turned himself into authorities on Wednesday. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say a man turned himself in after $40,000 worth of equipment was taken from a local business.

Late in January, police said staff called them to report a theft after a skid steer, trailer and jackhammer were rented in July 2023.

The items were to be returned the following month, but investigators were told the workers never heard from the man again.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Then on Feb. 1, a GPS on the skid steer showed it was at a construction site in Hamilton.

Police said they spoke to staff at the site and they told them the man who had rented the equipment stopped showing up for work.

Trending Now

The workers had no way of getting ahold of him, however officers were able to call him.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old from Hanover has been charged with theft after turning himself in on Wednesday.

He is set to appear in court on April 9.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices