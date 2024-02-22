$40,000 worth of equipment stolen from Guelph business: police say

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man turned himself in after $40,000 worth of equipment was taken from a local business.

Late in January, police said staff called them to report a theft after a skid steer, trailer and jackhammer were rented in July 2023.

The items were to be returned the following month, but investigators were told the workers never heard from the man again.

Then on Feb. 1, a GPS on the skid steer showed it was at a construction site in Hamilton.

Police said they spoke to staff at the site and they told them the man who had rented the equipment stopped showing up for work.

The workers had no way of getting ahold of him, however officers were able to call him.

A 37-year-old from Hanover has been charged with theft after turning himself in on Wednesday.

He is set to appear in court on April 9.