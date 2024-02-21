IKEA plan and order points to open in March in London, Ont. and Lachenaie, Que.

IKEA Canada announced Wednesday that two new plan and order points will open next month in London, Ont., and one in Lachenaie, Que. The London location in the city’s south end will replace an existing location inside CF Masonville Place, according to IKEA’s website.

A third location will open in Barrie in the summer, IKEA Canada adds, bringing the total number of IKEA plan and order point locations in the country to eight.

Plan and order points do not have product in stock to take home, but instead allow customers to get support from IKEA experts to “plan, order and purchase complex home furnishing solutions for the kitchen, bedroom, bath and living room.”

The locations offer both walk-in and appointment-based planning services and orders can be delivered directly to their home or to a local IKEA pick-up point.

The location in south London will be at the Wonderland Power Centre at 3120 Wonderland Rd. S. and will open March 6, IKEA Canada says. It will replace the plan and order point that currently operates inside of CF Masonville Place in north London.

The location in Lachenaie, Que., will open March 20 at 552 Montée des Pionniers in the Galeries de Lanaudière shopping centre.

“Our recent IKEA Life at Home report has shown that up to 50 per cent of Canadians are looking to either move or renovate their homes in the next two years, and we want to support them by providing affordable and inspiring home furnishing solutions that meet the evolving needs of their homes,” said Inna Romagnoli, country business development and transformation manager, IKEA Canada, in a statement.

“We’re excited to bring an elevated planning experience to our London and Lachenaie neighbours and help them take the guess work out of planning the space of their dreams.”