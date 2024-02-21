Menu

Crime

‘Out of control’ woman charged in attempted table leg assault: Belleville police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 11:09 am
1 min read
Belleville Police are seeking assistance from the public in a January 6 2024 stabbing incident. View image in full screen
Belleville Police say a woman has been charged after she tried hitting people with a wooden table leg at an east end home Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
A Belleville woman has been charged in connection with an attempted table leg assault, police say.

Police were called to a home in the the city’s east end around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday where a woman was reportedly “acting out of control,” a police spokesperson said in a media release Wednesday.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The woman became upset when officers arrived and tried to hit other people in the home with a wooden table leg, police say.

Police say further investigation found the woman had previously physically assaulted someone in the home and damaged property.

A 24-year-old Belleville woman is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief.

 

