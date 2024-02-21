‘Out of control’ woman charged in attempted table leg assault: Belleville police

Send this page to someone via email

A Belleville woman has been charged in connection with an attempted table leg assault, police say.

Police were called to a home in the the city’s east end around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday where a woman was reportedly “acting out of control,” a police spokesperson said in a media release Wednesday.

The woman became upset when officers arrived and tried to hit other people in the home with a wooden table leg, police say.

Police say further investigation found the woman had previously physically assaulted someone in the home and damaged property.

A 24-year-old Belleville woman is charged with assault, assault with a weapon, and mischief.