Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Air Canada to offer ‘luxury’ bus service to Toronto Pearson Airport from Hamilton, Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 10:19 am
1 min read
Air Canada did not provide a price tag for the bus trip but says it will include full itinerary protection and baggage transfers and earn Aeroplan points. View image in full screen
Air Canada did not provide a price tag for the bus trip but says it will include full itinerary protection and baggage transfers and earn Aeroplan points. CNW Group/Air Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Air Canada is launching a pilot project in Hamilton and Waterloo Region that will allow travellers to check in at local airports before before being whisked off to Toronto Pearson Airport in the “luxury” of a bus.

While the service will not be available from Hamilton International Airport and Waterloo International Airport until May, Air Canada says passengers can now book the new service.

Air Canada did not provide a price tag for the bus trip but it is offering the service in partnership with a company called Landline.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The company currently has partnerships with United Airlines in Denver and Sun Country Airlines in Minnesota, according to its website. It also runs shuttle services in those areas.

“Air Canada is focused on improving regional services and through this innovative partnership with The Landline Company, we are connecting communities and extending our network by offering customers a convenient, stress-free multimodal option,” said Alexandre Lefevre of Air Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

“We will look to further expand our regional network in Canada through our Landline partnership, as it also advances our sustainability programs by potentially removing tens of thousands of vehicles from the road each year.”

Trending Now

The buses, which will be fully decked out in Air Canada branding, will travel six times daily between Toronto and Hamilton as well as between Toronto and Breslau.

Air Canada says that passengers will check in at the airports, including their baggage. They will then travel on the 36-seat motorcoach to Pearson, where they will immediately go through security while having their bags sent along to their connecting flights.

The airline says that if there are delays, they will extend the same protection as its other customers.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices