Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada secures surrender of all oil and gas permits in Pacific offshore

By Nia Williams Reuters
Posted February 21, 2024 7:46 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Federal government unveils emissions cap on oil and gas sector'
Federal government unveils emissions cap on oil and gas sector
WATCH: Federal government unveils emissions cap on oil and gas sector – Dec 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada has secured the surrender of the last remaining permits for oil and gas development off its Pacific Coast, the federal natural resources minister said on Wednesday, after Chevron Canada CVX.N voluntarily relinquished 23 permits this month.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said the relinquishment of the permits marked an important milestone in permanently protecting the ecologically rich waters of Canada’s west coast.

While there has been a federal moratorium on oil and gas exploration off the Pacific coast since 1972, permits issued before that date were still valid. U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil XOM.N also relinquished a number of permits last year.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“With these final permits, Natural Resources Canada has officially secured the surrender of all 227 permits in the Pacific offshore,” Wilkinson said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Peak oil demand could be reached by 2030: report'
Peak oil demand could be reached by 2030: report
Trending Now

In a statement posted on its website on Feb. 9, Chevron Canada said it had no plans to pursue development of these offshore permits, which cover an estimated 5,900 square kilometers.

Story continues below advertisement

Several of the Chevron permits fell within marine protected areas, Wilkinson said.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia Editing by Leslie Adler)

More on Canada
© 2024 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices