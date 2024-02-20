Local soldier and educator honoured at Lethbridge Military Museum

Send this page to someone via email

It’s called Citizen Soldier and showcases the vast military career of a Lethbridge hero.

And it was all smiles from the family of William Frame as the Lethbridge Military Museum’s newest exhibition was unveiled.

“Well, you can imagine how touched I was to know that this was going to happen,” says Adrienne McLennan, Frame’s daughter.

McLennan made the trip from Ontario to see the display in person.

Frame was born in 1892 in Lethbridge and was a principal at Galbraith School when he enlisted in the 113th Battalion as a machine gun officer in World War I.

McLennan says at the dinner table her dad would even share the logistics of each battle that he was involved in.

“He would line up the salt and pepper shaker and the cream and pitcher shaker to show us the various positions of the Germans and his particular group in every particular battle,” added McLennan.

Frame served overseas during World War 1, was wounded and in 1919 received the Military Cross for commendable service in battle.

Curator Glenn Miller says the exhibition features a long list of unique artifacts from Frame’s military memorabilia.

“With his Glengarry, his hat and his tartan. Which again, the whole battalion didn’t have it, just the officers in the band,” says Miller.

Frame also served in World War II as a major with the Royal Canadian Ordnance Corps.

He was married with two daughters and died in Edmonton in 1959.

For McLennan, she hopes that younger generations will come to the museum to learn about men like her father who took it upon themselves to defend their country.

“I think young people especially need to know the sacrifices that were made for them, for the Canada that they know and love today,” says McLennan.

The Citizen Soldier exhibition will be on display at the Lethbridge Military Museum from now through the summer.