BC United names Okanagan MLA as party whip

An Okanagan politician is quickly climbing the ladder of provincial power.
On Tuesday, the BC United Party announced that Renee Merrifield was named the party’s official whip.
Merrifield was first elected in 2020 when she easily won the riding of Kelowna-Mission, gathering 50.76 per cent of the district’s vote, well ahead of Krystal Smyth of the NDP at 32.39 per cent.
Though only in provincial politics for four years, Merrifield is now responsible for keeping her fellow BC United members in line as the party’s new whip.
So, what is a whip? Below is an explanation from the Legislative Assembly of B.C.
“Whips ensure that all members follow their caucus responsibilities, such as attending and participating in Assembly sittings and in committee meetings, and voting in line with the other Members of the caucus,” reads the explanation.
“Whips are also responsible for enforcing party discipline, and they serve as a key communication link between party leadership and private members in the Legislative Assembly.”
Canadian history is littered with politicians who have been expelled from their party after voting against a party bill. It’s also filled with leaders who keep tight control — some say muzzling — on the party’s rank and file.
Whips are involved in those scenarios, along with invisible roles as well in the tumultuous world of politics, such as figuring out why an MLA may be absent from work.
So, to underscore, it’s an important position. She takes over from MLA Doug Clovechok of Columbia River-Revelstoke.
According to a BC United Party release, Merrifield’s appointment “reflects her proven leadership and ability to unify a team as a successful business owner, mother, and elected representative, who embodies the values and resilience that BC United seeks to represent in the B.C. Legislature.”
Merrifield is also her party’s shadow minister for environment and climate change, technology and innovation and citizens’ services, meaning those are the portfolios she closely watches and either commends or criticizes.
“I am honoured to step into the official opposition caucus whip role,” said Merrifield. “This is a critical time for our province. I am committed to ensuring that our team works together efficiently to advocate for the needs and concerns of all British Columbians.”
