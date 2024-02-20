Federal funding to enable greater accessibility at Manitoba Theatre for Young People

With a little over a million dollars in funding by the federal government, the Manitoba Theatre for Young People is set to receive what it says are accessibility and environmental upgrades.

More than $1.3 million in funding was announced by the federal government on Tuesday for the theatre space. In a press release, Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal noted that the money will provide a “more inclusive and sustainable space for the community to gather and express their creativity.”

The funding, as per the release, will go toward providing barrier-free access to backstage spaces as well as studio areas. It will also go toward accessibility modifications in public washrooms. A redevelopment of the quiet room is also set in place.

“These improvements to the Manitoba Theatre for Young People will provide children and guests of all ages with a modern facility where they can gather and express themselves while enjoying one of Manitoba’s enriching cultural experiences,” Vandal said in the release.

Additional work from the funding is set to go to renovating the theatre space to allow for more greenery and an energy-efficient space. The original roof and windows will be replaced, overhead lighting updated with LED technology and the HVAC system replaced.

“(The) improvements are expected to reduce the facility’s energy consumption by an estimated 81.7 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 288 tonnes annually,” the release said.

Chair of the theatre’s board Suzanne Munroe said the funding will improve and modernize the theatre, ultimately making it more accessible for the community to use.

“Thousands more enjoy these spaces thanks to the events and festivals held here by others in our community. Given the facility’s position as a cultural hub, it is important that we reinvest in its infrastructure so it can serve us well for decades to come,” Munroe said.