Guerrero Jr.: ‘No hard feelings’ after arbitration

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DUNEDIN, Fla. – Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. says he has “no hard feelings” with the team after going through the arbitration process earlier this month.

Guerrero was awarded US$19.9 million by a three-person panel, which picked his request over the Blue Jays’ offer of $18.05 million.

Speaking publicly today at spring training for the first time since the decision, Guerrero says he understands arbitration can be part of the business.

Story continues below advertisement

He says he has turned the page and will be ready to go for the upcoming season.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The 24-year-old first baseman, who earned $14.5 million last year, is under team control through the 2025 campaign.

Unless his contract is extended, he’ll become eligible for free agency after that season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2024.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on X.