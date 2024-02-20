Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cockpit fire forces New York-bound flight to return to Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2024 6:17 am
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a “burnt electrical smell” in the cockpit.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says Endeavor Air Flight 4826 left Toronto’s Pearson International Airport the morning of Feb. 3 and was headed to JFK airport in New York when the flight crew declared an emergency.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The safety board says the crew was investigating the smell on the Bombardier twin-engine jet when the captain’s-side windshield electrical heater control unit began emitting sparks and flames.

It says they put on oxygen masks, declared the emergency and requested a return to Toronto, where the plane landed without further incident.

Trending Now

It adds that the sparks and flames stopped when the flight crew turned off the windshield heat.

There were 74 people aboard the flight and no injuries were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for Delta Air Lines, which owns Endeavor Air, said in a statement that technicians later replaced the plane’s windshield and windshield heating unit.

More on Toronto
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices