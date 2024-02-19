Menu

Health

B.C. residents learn life-saving first aid in honour of 11-year-old Caleb Kroffat

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 8:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Heart attack survivors urge CPR and AED education'
Heart attack survivors urge CPR and AED education
Today's Global News Hour at 6 Health Matters is brought to you by Pharmasave – Apr 26, 2018
Dozens gathered at a community centre in Duncan, B.C. on Family Day to learn how to save loved ones — and anyone else in need — through the use of CPR and automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The annual training event is held in honour of 11-year-old Caleb Kroffat, who died suddenly outside of the Island Savings Centre in the Vancouver Island city.

“Things can go wrong and it’s just nice to have the information, and having my wife with me in case I’m the problem,” participant Grant Price told Global News.

“I think it’s fantastic. I love that technology is coming along so far that we can have stuff like this for everyday use when needed. It’s great,” added Joseph Ferguson.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Improving bystander CPR rates'
Health Matters: Improving bystander CPR rates
According to Christopher Turner, superintendent of the St. John Ambulance Youth Brigade, no one who was around when Kroffat died knew how to do CPR, and no AED was readily available.

“The silver lining is they found the heart condition that caused it to happen and his twin brother’s life has been saved,” Turner said.

Getting help to someone quickly makes all the difference, he added.

“The instant someone collapses, the sooner you can get quality CPR going, the chances go up to 95 per cent of surviving a heart attack. It’s even better with an AED.”

