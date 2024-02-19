House fire in Davidson, Sask. claims lives of 2 seniors, 3 children

See more sharing options

Five people are dead following a house fire in Davidson, Sask., on Sunday.

Craik RCMP said the fire was reported at approximately noon on Feb. 18; they arrived at the scene to find that several people were still inside the burning home.

An 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were removed from the home and taken to Davidson Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The remains of three children were found in the home, once the fire was extinguished.

Autopsies for all five individuals are set to take place in Saskatoon later this week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.