Canada

House fire in Davidson, Sask. claims lives of 2 seniors, 3 children

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted February 19, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Craik RCMP responded to fatal house fire on Sunday, that left five dead. View image in full screen
Craik RCMP responded to fatal house fire on Sunday, that left five dead. DD
Five people are dead following a house fire in Davidson, Sask., on Sunday.

Craik RCMP said the fire was reported at approximately noon on Feb. 18; they arrived at the scene to find that several people were still inside the burning home.

An 80-year-old man and 81-year-old woman were removed from the home and taken to Davidson Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The remains of three children were found in the home, once the fire was extinguished.

Autopsies for all five individuals are set to take place in Saskatoon later this week.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

