Crime

Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 18, 2024 1:40 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam'
Man shot in Abbotsford, B.C., during vehicle robbery, suspects arrested in Coquitlam
A man has been shot and suspects arrested in a multi-jurisdictional case that spanned from Abbotsford to Coquitlam.
A man was shot and suspects were arrested Saturday evening in a multi-jurisdictional case that spanned from Abbotsford to Coquitlam.

Abbotsford police officers responded to an ongoing robbery at 7 p.m. at a shopping plaza near Townline Road and Blue Ridge Drive.

A man was shot in Abbotsford Saturday night at a shopping plaza. View image in full screen
A man was shot in Abbotsford Saturday night at a shopping plaza. Global News

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

With help from the BC RCMP, a helicopter was able to locate the victim’s vehicle, as well as the suspects, in Coquitlam. The suspects were arrested.

The current status of the victim is unknown and it is unclear how many suspects were arrested.

The stolen vehicle was found in a residential driveway in the Austin Heights area of Coquitlam.

Information is limited at this time, Global News has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and Abbotsford police for more information.

Abbotsford police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seek witnesses and video following Sunday night shooting in Coquitlam'
RCMP seek witnesses and video following Sunday night shooting in Coquitlam
