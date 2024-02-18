Menu

Health

Egg brands recalled in Saskatchewan over potential salmonella risk

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2024 11:26 am
1 min read
Dozens of eggs sit in grey trays View image in full screen
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected brands are Compliments large eggs, Harman medium eggs, No-name large eggs and Star Egg medium, large and extra-large eggs. The specific lot-code information is available on the CFIA website.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Trending Now

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk of developing serious, and possibly deadly, infections.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

