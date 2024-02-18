Egg brands recalled in Saskatchewan over potential salmonella risk

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says some egg brands are being recalled in Saskatchewan due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected brands are Compliments large eggs, Harman medium eggs, No-name large eggs and Star Egg medium, large and extra-large eggs. The specific lot-code information is available on the CFIA website.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at risk of developing serious, and possibly deadly, infections.