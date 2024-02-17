Menu

Canada

Busy start to long weekend for Vernon Fire Rescue

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 7:47 pm
1 min read
A firehall in Vernon, B.C. View image in full screen
File photo of Station 1 of Vernon Fire Rescue. Global News
It’s been a busy Family Day long weekend so far for Vernon Fire Rescue.

Just hours into the weekend, firefighters were called out to an outbuilding on fire along the 3300 block of 28th Avenue.

Crews arrived at around 4:30 a.m. Saturday to find the structure engulfed in flames. The fire was quickly extinguished, with the fire department saying the case had been handed over to police.

Fires at commercial building, vacant houses mean busy morning for Winnipeg firefighters
Nine hours later, at 1:30 p.m., a call came in about another fire, this time along the 1400 block of 39-B Avenue.

The fire was along the exterior of a detached garage, though the blaze had reached the home’s attic before it was extinguished.

Vernon Fire Rescue says the cause is undetermined but is not considered suspicious. Police were also on scene and no injuries were reported.

“In both incidents, the fire was quickly brought under control,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Today is an example of the dedicated hard work and expertise of our members.”

