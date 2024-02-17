Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Quick, positive outcome’: Penticton Search and Rescue comes to aid of lost hiker

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 4:00 pm
1 min read
Search and rescue crews at night. View image in full screen
Penticton Search and Rescue was called to rescue a lost hiker in the White Lake area on Friday night. PENSAR
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A lost B.C. hiker who called for help on Friday night did the right thing by staying in one location.

Penticton Search and Rescue says by not moving, the person allowed crews to find them more quickly.

In all, PENSAR said 18 of its volunteers were dispatched to find the hiker, who had only planned on being out for an hour in the White Lake area, but got disoriented and became lost.

Click to play video: 'Avalanche safety and training in the Okanagan'
Avalanche safety and training in the Okanagan

The hiker was able to call emergency services and give a location before their cellphone battery died.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite falling temperatures and the loss of light, the individual remained in place at the location they had provided,” said Search and Rescue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This allowed for PENSAR to deploy and rapidly locate the lost hiker and return them to their vehicle.”

The volunteer organization said staying in one location is one of the most important ways to assist rescue personnel in finding you when you are lost.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Honouring the person who modernized search and rescue'
Honouring the person who modernized search and rescue

PENSAR said this was the second time this week that an individual seeking help was proactive by staying in one location, which increases “the chances of a quick and positive outcome.”

“This is especially important at this time of year,” said PENSAR, “when nighttime temperatures drop significantly and people are often unprepared for the change in conditions.”

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices