‘Quick, positive outcome’: Penticton Search and Rescue comes to aid of lost hiker

Send this page to someone via email

A lost B.C. hiker who called for help on Friday night did the right thing by staying in one location.

Penticton Search and Rescue says by not moving, the person allowed crews to find them more quickly.

In all, PENSAR said 18 of its volunteers were dispatched to find the hiker, who had only planned on being out for an hour in the White Lake area, but got disoriented and became lost.

2:11 Avalanche safety and training in the Okanagan

The hiker was able to call emergency services and give a location before their cellphone battery died.

Story continues below advertisement

“Despite falling temperatures and the loss of light, the individual remained in place at the location they had provided,” said Search and Rescue.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“This allowed for PENSAR to deploy and rapidly locate the lost hiker and return them to their vehicle.”

The volunteer organization said staying in one location is one of the most important ways to assist rescue personnel in finding you when you are lost.

2:32 Honouring the person who modernized search and rescue

PENSAR said this was the second time this week that an individual seeking help was proactive by staying in one location, which increases “the chances of a quick and positive outcome.”

“This is especially important at this time of year,” said PENSAR, “when nighttime temperatures drop significantly and people are often unprepared for the change in conditions.”