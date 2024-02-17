Menu

Canada

Major Collision Bureau steps in after Brampton, Ont., crash leaves man in life-threatening condition

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted February 17, 2024 11:02 am
1 min read
Officers in Peel Region are advising motorists to avoid the area where a severe single-vehicle collision occurred Saturday morning. A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown at another Brampton crash site on Feb. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
Officers in Peel Region are advising motorists to avoid the area where a severe single-vehicle collision occurred Saturday morning. A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown at another Brampton crash site on Feb. 17, 2024. Global News
A man has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Brampton, police said.

According to responding officers, calls came in just before 9 a.m. Saturday reporting a crash in the area of Orenda Road and West Drive.

EMS arrived on scene to assess the victim, who was then transported to a trauma centre in critical condition for further treatment.

Other patients were assessed at the crash site, but no further information on their condition or if they were transported elsewhere is available at this time, paramedics said.

In a separate collision, a police cruiser in the area collided with a pole, a Peel police officer said. It is unknown if the officer was attending the original crash or just happened to be in the area.

Offices in Peel region are advising drivers to avoid the area as road closures will be in effect while the incident is investigated by the Major Collision Bureau.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

