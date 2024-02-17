Major Collision Bureau steps in after Brampton, Ont., crash leaves man in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been transported to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Brampton, police said.

According to responding officers, calls came in just before 9 a.m. Saturday reporting a crash in the area of Orenda Road and West Drive.

EMS arrived on scene to assess the victim, who was then transported to a trauma centre in critical condition for further treatment.

Other patients were assessed at the crash site, but no further information on their condition or if they were transported elsewhere is available at this time, paramedics said.

In a separate collision, a police cruiser in the area collided with a pole, a Peel police officer said. It is unknown if the officer was attending the original crash or just happened to be in the area.

Offices in Peel region are advising drivers to avoid the area as road closures will be in effect while the incident is investigated by the Major Collision Bureau.