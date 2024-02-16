Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

MPs urge Loblaw, Walmart to sign grocery code of conduct or risk it becoming law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2024 5:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Loblaw head Galen Weston says grocery code of conduct would raise food prices'
Loblaw head Galen Weston says grocery code of conduct would raise food prices
RELATED: Loblaw head Galen Weston says grocery code of conduct would raise food prices – Dec 7, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The House of Commons committee studying food prices is urging Loblaw and Walmart to sign on to the grocery code of conduct or risk having it made law.

In a letter Friday, the committee told the chief executives of Loblaw and Walmart Canada that they believe the immediate implementation of the code is an essential step to tackle the issues facing the food industry.

Both Walmart and Loblaw have said they will not sign the code as currently drafted, warning it could raise prices for Canadians.

Click to play video: 'Could a grocery code of conduct cut food prices?'
Could a grocery code of conduct cut food prices?
Trending Now

Though the code is meant to be voluntary, some have called for it to be legislated to ensure all industry players sign on.

Story continues below advertisement

If either one of the retailers decides not to participate in the code, the committee says that will undermine its powers.

Supporters of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery companies.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices